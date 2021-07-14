Commercial flights cancelled anew following extension of travel ban to PH until July 31

Commercial airlines from the UAE have implemented a new wave of cancellations on flights that were scheduled from July 16, after the Inter-Agency Task Force extended the travel ban until July 31.

Cebu Pacific announced that it has cancelled several flights from Dubai to Manila and vice versa including:

– 5J 14 (Manila- Dubai) from July 18 to 31, 2021;

– 5J 17 (Dubai – Manila) from July 17 to August 1, 2021 and;

– 5J 19 (Dubai – Manila) from July 20 to August 1, 2021

Passengers have been advised to manage their bookings through the Cebu Pacific website: (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight) up to 30 days from the date of departure.

Those whose flights have been affected may opt for unlimited rebooking, transfer the amount of their ticket to a travel fund, or request refunds.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has cancelled all flights from Dubai to Manila and vice versa, according to their official website.

“Philippine Government ban on travel from the UAE is extended, thus no flights during this period,” read the statement.

PAL was supposed to restart their flights to and from Dubai once a week every Wednesday, starting July 21. IATF’s recent announcement on the travel ban cancelled these scheduled flights. Those whose flights have been affected are advised to visit http://bit.ly/PaxOptions.

Emirates has advised the public that it has been receiving a huge volume of calls not just from Filipinos but with other affected flights as well. They advised passengers to hold on to their tickets for the time being.

“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID‑19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us, or your booking office to make new travel plans,” read the statement.

It added that customers can check their options at the website: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/ticket-options/?