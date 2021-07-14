Latest News

Bahrain bans entry of travelers from Philippines, 15 other countries 

BAHRAIN civil aviation affairs announced on Tuesday that it will impose an entry ban on travelers from 16 new countries including the Philippines.  

Tunisia, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, South Africa and Indonesia were also added to the travel ban list, according to state news agency BNA. 

In a Reuters report, Bahrain had suspended entry of travelers from countries on its “Red List” in May. 

The initial list included India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal due to the COVID-19 surge in India.

Bahrain citizens and travellers with valid residency visas are exempted from the travel ban. 

 

