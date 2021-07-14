Ally says Duterte-Duterte ticket not political dynasty; critics tag tandem as ‘nakamamatay’

THE regional political group Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) sees no problem with the possibility of two Dutertes holding the two highest seats of power in the Philippine government.

HNP Spokesperson and Secretary General Anthony Del Rosario slammed critics for calling the ticket — with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for president and her father and incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte as vice president — a “political dynasty”.

“Kami sa HNP, hindi kami naniniwala na political dynasty itong nangyayaring ito. After all, this is an electoral process, pagdating ng 2022 elections and everybody is free to vote whoever candidate they vote for,” Del Rosario said.

The Duterte-Duterte ticket was touted as a winning tandem for next year’s national polls, based on the results of the latest Pulse Asia survey.

It was the first time the think tank included President Duterte as a potential contender for the May 2022 elections.

The survey, which had asked 2,400 respondents held between June 7 and 16, put the Davao city mayor and his father the “top choices” for possible presidential and vice presidential bid, with 28 percent and 18 percent respondents’ support, respectively.

The President said earlier last month that he was becoming more open to the possibility of running in the vice presidential race next year.

“Maybe at this time, you can say that maybe para (just) to maintain the equilibrium sa lahat (for all), consider me a candidate for the vice presidency at this time,” Duterte told reporters.

Critic and lawmaker Arlene Brosas of the Gabriela Women’s Party, meanwhile, tagged the father-daughter tandem as a “deadly running in tandem”.

“Kung tatakbong Vice President si President Duterte at tatakbong President ang kanyang anak na si Sara Duterte, running in tandem ito na nakamamatay. Pagpapatuloy ito ng kill, kill, kill, pagpapahirap at paglimas ng pondo ng bayan,” Brosas said in a statement in June.

“Napaka-ambisyo ng plano ni President Duterte para takasan ang pagpapanagot sa kanyang mahabang listahan ng krimen sa sambayanan. Kung iyong iba, nagkakasakit at nagwhi-wheelchair, itong si Duterte tatakbo pa,” she added.

Brosas accused the Dutertes of constituting a political dynasty for wanting to hold the two top positions in the country.

“Talagang lantad na lantad na ang plano ni President Duterte na ikonsolida ang kanyang dinastiya at panatilihin sa posisyon ang kanyang mga alipores. Pero sawang sawa na ang mga Pilipino sa palpak na tugon ng gobyernong Duterte,” she said.

The 1987 Constitution prohibits the 76-year-old Duterte from seeking a second term as president.