Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel, to open in Q4 2021

The tallest observation wheel in the world is set to open in Dubai soon. The wheel is located on Bluewaters Island, which opened in late 2018.

Named Ain Dubai, the observation wheel that towers over 250 meters tall was built in a year and is being looked at as one of the emirate’s most famous tourist attractions.

While it was built to coincide with the start of Expo 2020 Dubai last year, the pandemic forced a delay in its launch to the final quarter of 2021, Dubai Media Office stated on July 13.

The wheel comprises of: 192 cable wires totaling 2,400km in length, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo. Its rim also weighs the equivalent of 16 Airbus A380 superjumbos.

About 9,000 tonnes of steel were used in the construction of the wheel, which is 25 percent more than the amount of iron used to build the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Around 30 buses will fit inside each leg supporting the wheel, which will carry 48 passenger capsules with a capacity of 1,900 people. (AW)