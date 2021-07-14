Abu Dhabi expands green list destinations to 35

Abu Dhabi has updated its green list of destinations for passengers arriving from 35 countries, who are exempt from mandatory quarantine and have to only undergo PCR testing at the Abu Dhabi airport.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) – which updates its ‘Green List’ of destinations in regard to the pandemic — recently updated it from 31 to 35 countries.

The July 14 updated ‘Green List’ includes: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong (SAR), Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Province of China, Turkmenistan, United States of America. Vatican City.

People totally vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel) will not be required to quarantine for travel between Abu Dhabi and: Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles. (AW)