Will the travel ban be lifted?: OFWs in UAE with July tickets get flight cancellation notices

SCORES of stranded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE are getting anxious over flight cancellation notices from airlines, ahead of the Philippine government’s announcement on whether it would lift or extend its travel ban on a number of countries.

The COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) earlier extended until July 15 its travel ban on India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Oman, and the UAE. This move was part of “protective measures” on tightening international border controls due to the Delta variant, according to the Palace.

Amidst the travel restriction, the IATF announced on July 9 that it would allow ‘special commercial flights’ to fly home stranded Filipinos from countries under the travel restriction — giving UAE-based OFWs a glimmer of hope.

However, many of them are growing weary with their flights (as late as July) getting called off.

One such case was OFW named May, whose flights to Manila have been cancelled multiple times since May 29 this year. She’s been constantly monitoring recent developments regarding the travel ban only to find out on Monday that her July 26 flight would not push through again.

“Walang katapusang travel ban. Maglagay naman kayo ng time frame para di kami asa ng asa. Kinsenan katapusan ang siste,” the dismayed OFW wrote with screenshots of her four cancelled flights.

Another OFW named Gemma said: “Grabe nakakaiyak. Cancelled na naman ang flight ko sa July 19 kahit hindi pa alam kung extended ang travel ban.”

She added: “Wag nyo na kaming tawaging bagong bayani kung pahihirapan nyo lang kami.”

Another UAE-based Pinay Sheirwen received the same notice from a travel agency. “Ubos na ang two months kong bakasyon,” she said.

On Tuesday, hundreds of distressed and stranded Filipinos from the UAE arrived home.

The 332 repatriates left Abu Dhabi on Monday night via PR 8625, a chartered flight commissioned by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. welcomed them home upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.