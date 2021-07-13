WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed opens 3 new inter-emirate highways

Three new highways have been opened in the UAE that will link various emirates across the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to share the news as well as several photos.

A series of infrastructure projects worth AED1.95 billion have been inaugurated to shorten the distance and transportation time between various regions and emirates in the country, media reports said.

“We opened a road linking Maliha in Sharjah with Al Shuwaib in Abu Dhabi, and another linking Hatta in Dubai with Masfout in Ajman and the Al-Qour Mountains in Ras Al Khaimah,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

A third road strengthens the link between Al Madam in Sharjah with Hatta Dubai Road, he added.

Emphasising the vision of the country, the UAE Vice-President said, “Infrastructure has been steadily developing since the formation of our country and we will continue building the UAE relentlessly.”

The new projects are also expected to facilitate commercial growth and encourage domestic tourism. (AW)

Watch the video here:

. @HHShkMohd , accompanied by @HHMansoor , inaugurates new national road networks and strategic development projects linking the country's various regions, completed at a total cost of AED1.95 billion.#UAE https://t.co/hsKCISsCEU pic.twitter.com/xhOYOWzIKb — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 12, 2021