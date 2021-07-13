UK opens opportunities for accountants, auditors, other jobs for OFWs

The UK is witnessing increasing job opportunities emerging in its financial sector that can benefit OFWs from the Philippines, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The Philippines has been receiving job orders that highlight an increase in demand for accountants, auditors, and seasonal agriculture workers in potato farms.

London Labor Attaché Amuerfina Reyes added that the labor office is still getting more job orders and contracts for senior health care workers due to the pandemic.

Noting that the UK is witnessing a big demand for nurses and healthcare-related jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic, Reyes said that the recruitment preference is more towards Filipino workers for their good work ethics and passionate devotion to work.

The UK Nursing and Midwifery Council figures highlighted around 13,000 Filipinos being employed in the UK healthcare sector — which would need about 50,000 nurses by 2024. Reyes also praised the UK for providing Filipinos with a good working environment.

Filipinos coming to the UK are vaccinated after the quarantine period and, in March, the Philippine government had okayed the UK’s request for exemption from the cap on Filipino nurses allowed to leave the country for jobs overseas. (AW)