UAE Vice President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hold high-level meeting

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held a high-level meeting at the Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai to discuss national achievements and various strategic development plans.

“During my meeting today with my brother Mohamed bin Zayed in Al Marmoom, we discussed a number of issues related to accelerating development in our country,” the Vice President wrote on Twitter.

The meeting came following the success of the UAE’s COVID-19 feat as the most vaccinated country in the world, overtaking Seychelles, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, one of the most up-to-date and comprehensive tallies of vaccinations around the globe.

As of July 12, the country administered over 15.9 million doses of COVID -19 jabs, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 161.11 doses per 100 people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “The UAE, under the leadership of President Khalifa, is proceeding in construction and development with confident and optimistic steps towards the future, in a manner that consolidates the success of its march and progress and preserves its gains.”

Lauding the staunch support of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in achieving more prosperity and progress for the nation, the Vice President said the future of the UAE could only be “greater and more beautiful” in the years to come.

The meeting was attended by Their Highnesses Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of the Emirates Group; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

