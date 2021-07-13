Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Nabbed OFW turns out to be human trafficking victim

The Bureau of Immigration recently arrested a 27-year-old woman travelling on another person’s identity, who was eventually revealed to be a victim of human trafficking.

The woman was about to board Qatar Airways flight No. QR 931 at the Clark International Airport to work as a household service worker (HSW) in Doha, Qatar.

After going through primary inspection and being referred for secondary inspection due to inconsistencies in her statements, the woman finally revealed her real name and that she was only 24 years old, according to a report of Travel Control and Enforcement Unit (TCEU) Officers Johnel Badua and Marc Danes Diego.

The woman was a victim of human trafficking and was being sent by a Philippine Overseas Employment Administration-accredited agency as an HSW, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said while emphasizing the need for stopping human traffickers from advantage of “our kababayan in the midst of a pandemic.” (AW)

