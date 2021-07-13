LOOK: 332 Filipinos from UAE arrive home, receive PHP10,000 cash aid each

HUNDREDS of distressed and stranded Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates arrived home on Tuesday, reported the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The 332 repatriates from the Gulf country left Abu Dhabi on Monday night and arrived in Manila on Tuesday morning via PR 8625, a chartered flight commissioned by DFA.

DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. welcomed them home upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

RELATED STORY: PH repatriates over 600,000 OFWs in 12 months

Of the 332 repatriates, 22 are minors, 37 are pregnant, and 57 have medical conditions.

The rest of the OFWs are those with canceled flights or who have overstayed in the UAE.

The repatriates received Php10,000 cash assistance each.

READ ON: OWWA to request additional repatriation funds for OFWs

This is the first flight mounted by the DFA in its planned series of repatriation for July.

Since the onslaught of the pandemic, the Philippine government has repatriate over 612, 000 displaced overseas Filipino workers.

Another lot of 70,000 to 130,000 OFWs are likely to be repatriated soon.