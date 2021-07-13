Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COMELEC: No more shaking of hands, kissing babies in 2022 campaign period

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) says that any action showing public display of affection (PDA) will not be allowed during the campaign period for the 2022 elections amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said that that PDA is a part of the campaign system in the country. This means that candidates shaking the hands of the voters while campaigning and even kissing infants in communities will now be prohibited.

“Public displays of affection used to be part of the whole idea of campaigning, as they say. Politicians go out to shake hands and kiss babies. You’re not gonna be able to do that anymore ’cause that will certainly be very risky behavior,” Jimenez said in a House Committee on People’s Participation forum on the 2022 elections.

“That qualifies as a public display of affection and that will have to be strictly regulated,” he added.

COMELEC adds mass gatherings cannot be banned entirely but must be regulated. Food distributions will also be prohibited.

“They will be smaller, they will be strictly controlled and in-rally behaviors would be different,” he said.

“We will not be allowing food to be served at the mass gatherings,” Jimenez added.

The filing of candidacy for the 2022 national elections will begin in October. The campaign period for national posts will start February 8 next year. (TDT)

