UAE professionals upbeat about work scenario in 2022

According to a new survey by Bayt.com and YouGov, titled ‘Career Aspirations in the MENA’, eight out of 10 people are positively expecting better salaries, besides setting newer goals and skills for themselves.

While the UAE is highlighted as the most preferred country for relocation, the survey found over 70 percent targeting their future professional goals to include new jobs, skills, and higher salaries.

Meanwhile, the career-minded witnessed 57 percent choosing to highlight higher posts, and 45 percent shifting to another department or area of expertise for developing skillsets to further their professional careers.

Based on the survey, around 47 percent of UAE respondents were willing to enter a different industry to broaden their professional expertise.

Ola Haddad, director of Human Resources at Bayt.com, said that this encouraging outlook would reflect positively on the region’s hiring activity and individual career progression.

The top three factors highlighting the ideal job for UAE professionals featured: salary and benefits at 78 percent, opportunities for career growth at 62 percent, and job security at 37 percent.