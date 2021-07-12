PH senators call for probe into ‘troll farms’

Philippines senators on July 12 demanded a Senate investigation into allegations of public funds being misused for ‘troll farms’,” which are “dangerous for democracy” in view of the forthcoming elections.

As many as 12 senators signed Senate Resolution No. 768 which stated that Filipinos needed to know why the government spent public funds on troll farm operators – who were disguised as ‘public relations practitioners’ and ‘social media consultants’ who sowed fake news.

“These funds should have been spent on Covid-19 assistance, health care, food security, jobs protection, education, among others,” the Resolution stated, calling for an inquiry into the “state-backed and state-funded spreaders of misinformation.”

RELATED STORY: Sotto wants Facebook to crack down on troll farms created for 2022 polls

The senators’ probe call comes on the heels of Senator Panfilo Lacson revealing that an undersecretary had allegedly set up at least two troll farms throughout the country to discredit critics of the administration and potential opponents in 2022.

The Resolution highlighted social media trolling as “someone creating conflict on sites like Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit by posting controversial or inflammatory messages to provoke emotional responses from other users.”

The Resolution, while calling for an investigation, also noted that the Department of Finance had earlier awarded a P909,122 communications strategy consultancy contract to a public relations practitioner — who was tagged by Facebook itself as the “operator behind a pro-Duterte fake account network which Facebook took down in March 2019.”

READ ON: Robredo, Liberal Party mull taking legal action vs. trolls

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), in 2017, had a “similar social media consultancy contract with a known pro-administration blogger accused of peddling fake news and spreading hateful comments against critics of the administration, the resolution stated.

The Senators stated that the Duterte administration had “appointed some of these bloggers and social media personalities to high positions in various departments and agencies in government.”

The resolution was signed by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, and Senators Nancy Binay, Leila de Lima, Richard Gordon, Risa Hontiveros, Panfilo Lacson, Emmanuel Pacquiao, Francis Pangilinan, Grace Poe, and Joel Villanueva. (AW)