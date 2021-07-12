PH procures 89M COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Philippines has procured 89 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines costing around $1 billion, of which $400 million had been already paid to date.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque pointed out that the $400 million came from the national budget and loans from multilateral financial institutions as per the data from the Department of Finance (DOF). He further said that the government had contracted various vaccine manufacturers to obtain millions of doses for the public to get vaccinated.

RELATED STORY: Duterte receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, the National Task Force against COVID-19 (NTF) stated that the country had received some 20.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses – of which over 10.4 million doses were government-procured, seven million doses sourced from the COVAX facility, over two million doses from bilateral donations, and the rest from various local government units and the private sector.

More than thirteen million doses out of the delivered vaccines have already been administered and 3.5 million persons have already fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Philippines, the official said.

READ ON: PH lawmaker draws flak after receiving four COVID-19 vaccines

While details were not available about the cost of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the global aid facility COVAX, China, and Japan, the Philippine government is still coordinating with the Finance department for the latest figures, Roque said, adding that the Philippines plans to vaccinate 58 million people in highly urbanized areas by year end for population protection.

The vaccine brands in emergency use authorization by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration include: Sinovac, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V. (AW)