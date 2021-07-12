Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH lawmaker draws flak after receiving four COVID-19 vaccines

Photo from Facebook: Congressman Ronny Zamora

San Juan Representative Ronnie Zamora is in hot waters after confirming that he received two booster COVID-19 shots after completing his two-doses of Sinopharm vaccines.

“Kung nagtataka kayo bakit si Congressman Zamora ay hindi nagma-mask, sasabihin ko sa inyo. I have been vaccinated twice, twice over. Apat,” Zamora said in a public speech without a mask.

The government has yet to approve booster shots on fully vaccinated individuals due to limited supply.

Zamora defended that he received a “bootleg” COVID-19 vaccine brand which was also administered to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Kung pareho pinagkunan namin, pareho kami bootleg,” Zamora added.

The lawmaker said that other countries like the United States and Europe have yet to allow individuals vaccinated by Chinese-made brands.

Zamora later on blamed his doctors who advised him to take not one, but two booster shots since he is immunodeficient.

He later told reporters that he got Pfizer as his booster shots.

“Wow in the service of the public. Save my own skin. Me first above the rest,” a netizen said.

“Classical example of our politicians. After inoculation of a vaccines not approved by FDA you have been administered with 2 booster shots.Nakakasuka. Isnt’t it the current mayor of san juan is your son. Same genes,” another one commented.

The Department of Health said it was not informed of the booster shots administered to Zamora.

“Gusto namin magpaaalala that mixing and matching and booster doses ay hindi pa nirerekomenda sa ngayon dahil hindi pa kumpleto ang mga ebidensya,” DOH Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing. (TDT)

