LOOK: Pinoy flies hoverboard over Subic beyond world record

Filipino Kyxz Mendiola crossed a record distance in flying a hovercraft over Subic in Zambales on July 10, when he attempted to break the current world record.

Mendiola, who is a flying drone car builder and professional hip-hop dancer, flew his hoverboard over the SBMA Freeport Zone for 2.89 kilometers — longer than the current record of 2.25 kilometers.

The battery-run hoverboard, which was built by Star 8 Green Technology Corporation of the Philippines, flew at a height of 30 feet for seven minutes and 22 seconds.

Excited at his greater flying distance gained over the existing world record, Mendiola said he would be submitting his current flying achievement details to the Guinness World Records.

The present world record for the longest hoverboard flight is 2.25 km, held by Frenchman Franky Zapata in April 2016, where he used a Flyboard Air powered by jet engine propulsion.

Meanwhile, Kyxz’s father Edwin Mendiola was excited over his son’s flight achievement as he had seen his son build the hoverboard in their house over seven years.

Mendiola has partnered with Star 8 to make flying e-cars and, in 2018, drove an Electric Manned Aerial Vehicle Future 8 (EMAV) in a demonstration on the Star 8 grounds in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.