Filipina nurse thanks DFA for assisting son with special needs

Abu Dhabi-based OFW Krisna Ricamora bid goodbye to her husband Arnold and her child Lucas, who were among the 318 Filipinos flown home through the repatriation efforts of led by the Philippine government.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Krisna personally thanked Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin who assured that she will get the assistance for her child with special needs to return home safely.

“Thank you po kay Secretary Teddyboy (Locsin) dahil na-prioritize yung mag ama at maraming assistance na pinrovide. Pinakinggan po nila ang mga request ko lalo na kay Lucas. Kampante ako na makakauwi sila nang maayos,” said Krisna.

Earlier, Sec. Locsin on Twitter promised the Ricamora family that they will go ‘all out’ for Lucas to ensure his safety and well-being.

“@DFAPHL @slyarriola Sarah, let’s go all out for this kid. He has a special place in DFA heart as you well know,” said DFA Sec. Locsin on Twitter, in his reply to Malou Talosig.

The family was among the 318 Filipinos assisted by the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, of which 22 were children, 37 were pregnant women, and 57 had medical cases.