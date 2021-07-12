Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina nurse thanks DFA for assisting son with special needs

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi-based OFW Krisna Ricamora bid goodbye to her husband Arnold and her child Lucas, who were among the 318 Filipinos flown home through the repatriation efforts of led by the Philippine government.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Krisna personally thanked Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin who assured that she will get the assistance for her child with special needs to return home safely.

RELATED STORY: DFA mounts another repatriation flight for 332 stranded OFWs in UAE 

“Thank you po kay Secretary Teddyboy (Locsin) dahil na-prioritize yung mag ama at maraming assistance na pinrovide. Pinakinggan po nila ang mga request ko lalo na kay Lucas. Kampante ako na makakauwi sila nang maayos,” said Krisna.

Earlier, Sec. Locsin on Twitter promised the Ricamora family that they will go ‘all out’ for Lucas to ensure his safety and well-being.

READ ON: PH gov’t to mount at least 5 repatriation flights in July for stranded OFWs in UAE

“@DFAPHL @slyarriola Sarah, let’s go all out for this kid. He has a special place in DFA heart as you well know,” said DFA Sec. Locsin on Twitter, in his reply to Malou Talosig.

The family was among the 318 Filipinos assisted by the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, of which 22 were children, 37 were pregnant women, and 57 had medical cases.

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

Angelica Panganiban marks 1st anniversary with non-showbiz BF

2 hours ago

PH senators call for probe into ‘troll farms’

2 hours ago

Nine Filipinas rescued from trafficking syndicate in Malaysia

2 hours ago

Scientist Hannah Arnold wins Miss International Philippines 2021

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button