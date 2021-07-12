Employee on ‘sick leave’ loses job after employer spots her on TV

A UK football fan happily watched her favorite team England win the semifinals against Denmark, but was shocked to discover that she had lost her job in the process.

However, the reason was very clear to her: She had called in ‘sick’ on her job and had chosen to attend the England-Denmark game in Wembley instead of resting at home.

The euphoria over the England team defeating the Danish team was so great that she got caught up in the cheering and celebrations that were witnessed on television.

However, to her bad luck, the television cameras also focused on her seated behind the goal and cheering along with the other fans – which was spotted by her officemates and got her sacked from her job.

37-year-old Nina Farooqi, a digital content producer from Bradford, skipped work when a friend gave her a last-minute ticket to the Wednesday game.

However, when she checked her phone at half-time, she found out that she was on television celebrating England’s equalizer.

Her shock translated into reality when, after catching a 6:00 am train to Yorkshire for work on Thursday, she was told not to come on duty as she has been terminated from her job. (AW)