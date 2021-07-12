Duterte receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has received the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, July 12.

In the photos shared by Senator Bong Go, Duterte is seen receiving his Sinopharm vaccine administered by Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

“Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte, nabakunahan na ng kanyang second dose na COVID-19 vaccine ngayong araw,” Go wrote on Facebook.

Last month, Malacañang backtracked from its confirmation that Duterte had received his second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Harry Roque has clarified on that same day that there was a miscommunication, saying that Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander Jesus Durante III already rectified his initial statement and apologized for it.

“Gen. Durante was mistakenly informed by his medical staff that a second dose was already administered to the President. Further, Gen. Durante has admitted, apologized and rectified his earlier remarks,” Roque said in a statement.

Durante erroneously said that Duterte received his second dose 14 days after his first dose of the vaccine which was unregistered yet during that time.