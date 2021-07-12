DTI clarifies ‘standardization’ of Pinoy dish adobo

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has issued a clarification over the supposed standardization of some Filipino food classics including ‘adobo’.

DTI said in a statement on Sunday that the proposed adobo standard will only be for international promotion purposes and will not be mandatory in the Philippines.

The department explained that the suggestion to have a standard recipe for Filipino staple dishes such as adobo is for its promotion abroad.

“Obviously, this is not a mandatory standard because there are thousands or millions of different ‘lutong adobo’. The attempt is to define what we will promote internationally and not redefining what adobo is to different people now,” the DTI added.

The DTI announced last week that it has ordered the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) to look into standardizing Filipino dishes including adobo.

The BPS is also looking to set a standard for other dishes such as sinigang, lechon, and sisig.