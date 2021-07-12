Baby almost drowns in bathtub in Sharjah

A baby almost drowned in a bathtub while she was being given a bath by her mother in their house in Sharjah.

Fortunately, the mother was able to call a quick response team who rushed the child to the hospital and saved the little one’s life.

Hospital authorities said that the baby girl is recuperating and in a stable condition now.

A similar incident turned into a tragedy in November last year, when an 18-month-old Asian child drowned in the bathtub of an apartment in Al Majaz, Sharjah.

The mother had left the baby boy in the bathtub to go to the toilet and came back to only find him unconscious.

The toddler was declared dead on arrival at the Al Qassimi Hospital.

The police cautioned people against leaving their children alone and unmonitored especially in the bathroom, as children are too young to comprehend danger.