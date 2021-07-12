4 out of 10 Filipinos willing to take COVID-19 jab – Pulse Asia

About 43 percent or 4 out of 10 Filipinos are now willing to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest survey Pulse Asia which covered 2,400 respondents.

This is a huge boost compared to an earlier survey conducted in February 2021, where barely 16% of Filipinos were willing to take the jab.

The latest survey conducted from June 7 to 16 showed that 43% willing to take the vaccine. Another 36% Filipinos stated that they did not want to take the jab, while 16% were undecided and 5% said that they were already vaccinated against COVID-19.

RELATED STORY: PH procures 89M COVID-19 vaccine doses

Majority of Filipinos who prefer to take the jab hail from Metro Manila (55%) and Mindanao (48%). The survey also revealed that people from 50% of people from Class ABC and 42% from Class D were prepared to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, 49% of residents in Visayas refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Many of those who said that they refused to take the vaccine or were undecided highlighted concerns about vaccine safety.

Another problem part from vaccine hesitancy is lack of vaccine supply – where some local government units in the National Capital Region had to stop vaccinations due to unavailability of the vaccines.

READ O: PH lawmaker draws flak after receiving four COVID-19 vaccines

While 35% said they will take the jab if their vaccinated relatives and friends are safe, another 35% said they needed to be convinced about the vaccine by doctors or healthcare providers.

The Philippines has distributed around 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses of which barely 3.5 million Filipinos have totally vaccinated. Over 9.6 million Filipinos have received partial protection.

The government is looking at vaccinating around 70 million people before 2021-end. (AW)