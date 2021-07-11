VP Robredo opposes plans to abolish board exams

Vice President Leni Robredo announced on July 11 her opposition to the proposed abolition of licensure exams for various professions.

Robredo, who is a lawyer herself, said in her weekly radio show that the country’s entire education system would need to be overhauled if licensure exams were abolished.

“Ang exams naman, hindi naman ito yung walang purpose. Ang purpose nito, para i-test kung pumasa ka sa standards ng profession mo. Hindi siya pwedeng tatanggalin mo lang,” said VP Robredo.

Robredo stressed that these exams serve a purpose as it highlights individuals who have acquired sufficient knowledge to practice their profession. She also emphasized that the sacrifices in passing these exams have an important purpose which is to teach valuable life lessons for individuals who take the board exams.

“Kung ako estudyante, kung aalisin ang exam, mas ok yun sa akin. Halimbawa kami, kami sa bar exams, yung kahirapan na dadaanan mo, ayaw mo nang pagdaanan ulit kasi grabe. Dati magga-graduate ka ng March, ang bar exams dati ay September. So from March to September, wala kang ginawa kung hindi mag-aral. Tapos ang passing rate sa bar, ang baba. Yung anak ko, nag-board exams sa medicine, nakita ko kung gaano kahirap yung pinagdaanan. Pero may pinagdadaanan yun kasi may purpose,” said VP Robredo.

She added: “For example, if you don’t want to have professional exams later on, then you need to overhaul the entire education system that produces these professionals.”

Earlier, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III proposed to abolish the exams in favour of nurses, who could not afford to take the board exams again, apart from lawyers and various other professionals. (AW)