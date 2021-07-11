UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2021 holidays for federal government

The Eid Al Adha holiday for federal ministries and entities will begin on Monday, 19th July (Day of Arafat), and will end on Thursday, 22nd July, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Sunday.

In a circular, the authority said that work for all federal ministries and entities will resume on Sunday, 25th July.

The authority also greeted President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion.