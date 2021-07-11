Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Magazine describing Philippines ‘least safest country’ has barely 8,000 followers – Salceda

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda questioned the credibility of a business magazine that described the Philippines as the ‘least safest country’ out of 134 on its index, only has 8,000 Facebook followers.

Salceda, who also serves as the panel chair for the House committee’s “Ways and Means”, was reacting to the Global Finance magazine’s list of the world’s safest nations which placed the Philippines even, below Colombia (133rd place) and war-torn Yemen (124th).

The magazine stated that it considered three factors: War and peace, personal security, and natural disaster risk “including the unique risk factors stemming from COVID-19”—in ranking the countries.

However, Salceda noted that there were many other useful and productive global comparisons — which highlighted a more comprehensive assessment of measures against COVID-19.

He outlined indices available with the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. (AW)

