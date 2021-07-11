LOOK: Traffic offenders sweep streets as punishment in UAE

Traffic offenders in the UAE will have to perform community service as their punishment, as in the case of two Emiratis convicted of traffic offenses in the city of Kalba.

The two persons, who had been convicted for rash driving in public and residential areas, were each ordered by the Kalba Court of First Instance to perform community service for a month-and-a-half, and two months, respectively.

The duo were then put to cleaning and maintaining public facilities, roads, public squares, beaches, public parks, and reserves.

Dr Saeed Belhaj, Director of the Kalba Public Prosecution, highlighted the authority’s efforts to ensure a radical change in the behavior of convicts by correcting them psychologically.

He said that enforcement of such measures would prevent people from committing dangerous practices against the people of the UAE and its residents. (AW)