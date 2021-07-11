COVID-19: UAE reports 1,518 new cases, total now at 650,220

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 280,747 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,518 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 650,220.

The ministry also reported six patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 1,866.

MOHAP also reported 1,490 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 628,290.

This brings the total number of active cases to 20,064 as of July 11.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.