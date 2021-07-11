90 year-old woman dies after getting infected by two COVID-19 variants at the same time

A 90 year-old woman from Belgium has died after she was infected by two COVID-19 variants at the same time.

The woman was reportedly infected by the Alpha and Beta variants or the variants first detected in UK and South Africa.

Researchers in Belgium said that the case or rare phenomenon may be underestimated.

The woman was unvaccinated and currently lives alone at a nursing home care. She was admitted to the OLV Hospital in the Belgian city of Aalst after a spate of falls in March and tested positive for COVID-19 the same day.

Her condition deteriorated five days after she was admitted to the hospital.

Healthcare workers said that when they tested her presence of any variants of concern they found that she was carrying both the Alpha and Beta strain.

“Both these variants were circulating in Belgium at the time, so it is likely that the lady was co-infected with different viruses from two different people,” said molecular biologist Anne Vankeerberghen from the OLV Hospital said in a report on AFP.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know how she became infected,” she said.

The researcher has yet to figure out if the double infection played a role on her health’s deterioration.

Researchers said that no similar phenomenon has been reported so far but it is possible that the cases were underreported.

“This study does highlight the need for more studies to determine whether infection with multiple variants of concern affects the clinical course of COVID-19 and whether this in any way compromises the efficacy of vaccination,” Lawrence Young, a virologist and Professor of Molecular Oncology at the University of Warwick said. (TDT)