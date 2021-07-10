Stranded Risso’s dolphin successfully released in San Juanico Strait

A stranded Risso’s dolphin has been successfully released in San Juanico Strait on July 9 by the BFAR 8 Marine Mammal Stranding Response Team (MMSRT).

The 2.75 meters-long female dolphin was spotted stranded in the Santa Elena River in Santa Rita, Samar by locals who contacted the BFAR 8 MMSRT.

The rescuing team found the marine mammal weak and stressed due to navigational error and prolonged exposure to bystanders – who even hopped on its back in the river.

The responding team then transferred the creature to a fish-net enclosed for overnight monitoring, where they fed it half kilo of fish the next morning for hydration

The authorities then released the dolphin, which was noticed — after several hours of tracking – to be heading deeper into the sea.

The AT Fisheries afterwards requested all the Barangay Captains of Sta.Rita to report any marine mammal stranding incidents to their office.

The BFAR 8 also plans to conduct Information, Education and Communication (IEC) sessions — in areas of mammal stranding incidents occurring — for ensuring appropriate procedures being applied in responding to such incidents.

The public has also been advised to swiftly report any marine mammal sighting and stranding in Eastern Visayas to their respective Local Government Units, and to the nearest BFAR 8 office or call 09564329955 in the Philippines. (AW)