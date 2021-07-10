G20 warns of next pandemic ‘within a decade’

The threat of a new pandemic looms if countries around the world fail to adhere and follow preventive measures, according to a G20 panel report.

G20 finance ministers, during their summit in Venice, Italy, noted that the world is not well-equipped to handle another pandemic and that greater investment was needed in this regard. Authorities state that this ‘new’ pandemic could result from a “novel influenza strain, another coronavirus, or one of several other dangerous pathogens”

The panel recommended that nations collectively commit to increasing spending for prevention and preparedness by at least $75 billion (€63 billion) over the next five years.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted a possible link between coronavirus vaccines using mRNA technology and a rare heart inflammation.

Cases of myocarditis—inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis—inflammation of the lining around the heart, had been reported in some countries, WHO said.

“The reported cases have typically occurred within days of vaccination, more commonly among younger males and more often following the second dose the of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines,” the Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) stated, while adding that the benefits of the vaccines outweighed the risks. (AW)