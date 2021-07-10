Eid Al Adha on July 20 as moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday

The crescent moon of Zul Hijjah has not been spotted in Saudi Arabia and so the first day of Zul Hijjah will be on July 11, while July 10 will be the last day of Zul Qaadah, the Saudi government highlighted on Twitter.

Spotting the crescent moon determines the days of Haj and Eid Al Adha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. The Day of Arafat will fall on July 19 this year.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Departments of Government of Dubai had stated that Arafat Day would be marked on July 19 while July 20 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha in the UAE.

UAE residents are expected to get a six-day long break on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, with four-day Eid holidays from July 19 to July 22, followed by two-day weekend on July 23 and 24. (AW)