Thailand’s reopening now in limbo with 10-fold surge in COVID-19 infections

THE recent deadly surge of COVID-19 infections in Thailand has put on hold the country’s plan to fully reopen.

The southeast Asian country successfully stem the spread of coronavirus initially, but the highly contagious Delta variant is now putting pressure on the Thai government to re-impose tougher restrictions.

Thailand has recorded a 10-fold surge in new infections since April 2021 with hospitals running out of hospital beds for critical cases of COVID-19.

The country’s COVID-19 task force has reported 7,058 new cases, pushing the total number of infections to 308,230.

The health authorities also reported 75 new deaths, the highest since the pandemic began.

Bangkok is ramping up the opening of temporary treatment facilities and the conversion of some hotels into hospitals.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wanted to reopen the economy even setting a 120-day deadline last month to fully open Thailand to vaccinated foreign visitors.

He wanted to revive the tourism sector which contributes 20 percent to the gross domestic product before the pandemic began.

However, health experts are warning that new cases and deaths could spike.

Dr. Anan Jongkaewwattana, an expert in molecular virology and director of the research unit at the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology said a strict lockdown is the only way out.

“It might hurt the economy now, but things will be better in the long run once we can contain the spread,” he pointed out.