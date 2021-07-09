Sotto, Lacson kick off consultative meeting for 2022 elections

SENATE President Tito Sotto and Senator Ping Lacson have started their consultative meetings in Bulacan ahead of the 2022 elections.

Sotto and Lacson first stopped by the Barasoain Church in Malolos City to “seek God’s guidance and wisdom” before meeting Bulacan local officials there.

“Started our journey for Luzon consultative tour with a prayer. Besides, I go to church every day anyway,” Sotto said in a message to reporters.

Sotto’s team said this was part of the two senators’ ‘Tour of Luzon’ to gather suggestions on what can be done post-pandemic.

“Ang kanilang version ng Tour of Luzon ay para kumustahin ang mga LGUs, tingnan ang kanilang kalagayan at makakuha ng mga suhestyon para sa post-COVID-19 recovery plan ng bansa,” Sotto’s office said.

Both senators have expressed their intention to run for the 2022 elections. They have yet to finalize their plans.