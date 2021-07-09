Qatar exempts vaccinated people from quarantine

Qatar is introducing a new travel policy from July 12 under which globally vaccinated people will be exempted from quarantine in the country.

Countries are classified into three categories – green, yellow and red.

While those on the red list will have to do a repeat RT PCR on arrival, all incoming passengers will also have to pre-register on the “Ehteraz” website (WWW.EHTERAZ.GOV.QA) and attach required documents before arriving in the State of Qatar for a period of no less than 12 hours.

However, there is no quarantine for Qatari citizens and residents including GCC citizens who are currently QID-holder and are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine or diagnosed and recovered from COVID-19 (within 9 months) in Qatar.

This also applies to passengers from other member states of the GCC who have received at least 1 dose of any of the MOPH-Qatar recognized vaccines.

The list of MOPH-Qatar recognized vaccines include Comirnaty by Pfizer BioNTech (mRNA vaccine); Spikevax by ModernaTX, Inc. (mRNA vaccine); Vaxzevria, and Covishield by Oxford-Astrazeneca (Viral Vector vaccine); Janssen/Johnson&Johnson by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Companies of Johnson & Johnson (Viral Vector vaccine); BBIBP-CorV/Sinopharm by Beijing Institute of Biological Products (Inactivated vaccine); and CoronaVac/Sinovac by Sinovac BioTech (Inactivated vaccine).

Travelers fully vaccinated with these vaccines will be subject to an antibody test on arrival and, if positive with antibodies, then exempted from quarantine, or quarantined if found negative.

People coming from yellow list countries face hotel quarantine for 7 days; and red list quarantine for 10 days. Children 0-11 years of age are considered vaccinated if their parents have been vaccinated, but those above this age have to do quarantine.

Fully-vaccinated families, business and leisure visitors including GCC Citizens, who are non QID holder/nonresident, do not require quarantine. However, non-vaccinated visitors are not allowed entry to Qatar.