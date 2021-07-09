Pinay pleads not guilty to stabbing partner to death in Malta

A hairdresser’s cashier has pleaded not guilty to stabbing to death her partner in their home at Mellieha in Malta on July 2.

Mayumi Santos Patacsil, 44, was accused of the murder of Marcelino Montalban Saraza, her partner of four years.

During her arraignment before magistrate Doreen Clarke on July 7, Patacsil pleaded innocence to the charges of wilful homicide, fabricating evidence, making a false report to the police, and tampering with evidence.

Her lawyer Mario Caruana told the court that while she was on police bail, she was treated in hospital for a medical problem.

Police said that on July 2, at 12:25 am, a woman called the police for help and told them that she was waiting for them in Triq il-Kbira, Mellieħa.

At the crime site, they found Saraza’s body lying face down with multiple stab wounds on the chest and neck and covered with a sheet inside his home.

The woman, who had visible injuries, told them that she had an argument with the man. She was taken to Police Headquarters in Floriana.