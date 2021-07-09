OWWA, DOTr ink deal to provide jobs for displaced OFWs

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) has inked an agreement with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to provide job opportunities for displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The said deal will allow OFWs to look for jobs in the transport sector and other projects in the pipeline of the DOTr.

Under the agreement, the DOTr will provide OWWA with a list of vacant positions along with the skills required where an OFW can apply.

Moreover, DOTr will also be informing OWWA of other programs that may benefit OFWs.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the deal would allow OFWs to work and contribute to projects of the Duterte administration.

“First, they no longer need to go out of the country because work is here at home,” Tugade said.

“Second, we will not be looking elsewhere in getting the needed workforce to finish various infrastructure projects,” he added.

Tugade further said that he had already instructed contractors to give priority to skilled OFWs in their hiring process.

The DOTr said there were 2,000 jobs that would be available for OFWs, displaced public utility drivers and conductors in the PNR Clark Phase 1 project.