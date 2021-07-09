DOLE mulls lifting suspension of OFW deployment to Israel soon

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is now considering to lift the suspension of deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Israel.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the decision was based on their assessment showing that it is now safe for OFWs to work there.

“Anytime now it will be lifted. To our countrymen who want to go to Israel to work just wait because from our assessment it looks safe to deploy again,” Bello said.

Bello said that they are now coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs on this matter.

“So just before we finally decide to lift the temporary suspension or not, I will first contact Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. of the DFA so we know what alert level is there and what is their suggestion whether it is already safe to already resume the deployment of our overseas workers especially our caregivers and hotel workers to Israel,” he said.

Bello said that he ordered POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia to prepare for the possible lifting of the suspension.

Around 1,000 OFWs will be deployed to Israel once the suspension is lifted.

The government temporarily suspended the deployment of OFWs to Israel last May.