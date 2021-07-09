Anti-ENDO bill not a Duterte ‘priority’ due to lack of popularity

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has dropped the bill seeking an end to ENDO (short for “end-of-contract” or the termination of a worker’s fixed short-term employment) practices due to its lack of popularity.

ENDO had been introduced to provide workers security of tenure while also stopping the end of contract scheme, according to Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) Undersecretary Jacinto Paras.

Paras told media on July 8 that Duterte, who will be delivering his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 26, had felt ENDO was not a priority legislation – despite it being important – due to lack of enthusiasm from the concerned sectors.

Earlier, while Duterte urged Congress support for a law ensuring workers security of tenure amid rampant contractualization, July 2019 witnessed him vetoing that Security of Tenure Bill for “unduly broadens the scope and definition of prohibited labor-only contracting, effectively prescribing forms of contractualization that are not particularly unfavorable to the employees involved.”

He said that while the constitutional policy was against oppressing or destroy capital and management, there is a need for ensuring balance between conflicting interests of labor and management.

Describing the sweeping expansion of the definition of labor-only contracting destroying the delicate balance, he said this would also place capital and management in an impossibly difficult predicament with adverse consequences to the Filipino workers in the long term.