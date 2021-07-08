Pinay raped by Saudi employers is now two months pregnant

The overseas Filipina worker (OFW) who was raped by her employers in Riyadh is now two months pregnant, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III revealed.

During a virtual press briefing on Wednesday, Bello said: “Napakasama ng ginawa nila sa ating kababayan. Sa takot lang niya, hindi na siya nagsampa ng kaso doon at minabuti na niyang umuwi.

“Masakit man sabihin, two months nang buntis yung atin kababayan, clear proof na napagsamantalahan.”

Aside from the case of the pregnant OFW, another Pinay was also allegedly raped by her male employer and physically abused by his wife before she was rescued and repatriated to the Philippines last June 25.

Incidents of Filipino women being sexually abused in Saudi Arabia may prompt President Rodrigo Duterte to impose a ban on sending workers in the Gulf kingdom, according Bello.

Even as an investigation was being carried out into the incidents, DOLE had ordered the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration to temporarily suspend the deployment of new workers to Saudi Arabia.

“If we don’t get justice for our OFWs, the President may again consider declaring a ban to Saudi Arabia,” Bello told local media.

Earlier, in June, President Duterte had written to the King of Saudi Arabia, urging for labor reform initiatives and removal of the sponsorship system.

Saudi Arabia had said it is open for re-negotiation of the memorandum of agreement for labor reform initiatives.