OFWs in UAE take advantage of dirhams-peso exchange rate windfall

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE are taking advantage of the current windfall in the dirham-peso rate, sending larger amounts back home.

The dirham-peso exchange rate reached 13.57 today, July 8.

The peso weakened versus the greenback on Thursday, closing at 49.79 per dollar on Thursday, compared to 47.66 per dollar finish on Wednesday.

The Thursday exchange rate was the peso’s weakest close since its P49.92-a-dollar finish on June 26, 2020.

Despite this, Filipinos in the UAE are hoping that the latest fluctuation stays so that their families back home can get higher remittances.

“Sana tuloy-tuloy na ang pgtaas ng palitan dahil umaaray kaming mga maliliit lang ang sahod,” said Marjen Bernardez.

“Sana tataas pa hanggang 14,” commented Yolz Joannelle M. Quimpan.

Francess Domingo quipped: “Ganyan lang ‘yan kung kelan hindi sahuran.”

Many OFWs said they will take this opportunity to pay their dues in the Philippines and save more on their bank accounts.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Thursday that the peso’s performance was determined by supply and market conditions, explaining that all other currencies “depreciated vis-a-vis the dollar.”

“That means it is the dollar that is strong, not the peso that is weak,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said.

Diokno is optimistic that the peso will fight back with greater amount of remittances from overseas Filipinos (OFs).

“Our defense to the peso right now is our hefty, GIR and the steady inflow of dollars brought about by our steady sources, like OF remittances, payments of BPO, and foreign direct investments,” Diokno said.