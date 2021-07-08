Mohammed bin Rashid swears in UAE ambassador to Philippines

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has sworn in new UAE ambassador to the Philippines, along with three other Emirati diplomats to be designated overseas.

HE Mohammed Obaid Salem Al Zaabi took oath as UAE Ambassador to the Philippines at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Other envoys who have sworn in before the Vice President were UAE Ambassadors H.E. Hind Manea Saeed Al Otaiba, (France); H.E. Dr. Iman Ahmed Mohammed Al Salami (Poland); and H.E. Dr. Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi (Kazakhstan).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished the new ambassadors success in performing their national duties as well as in boosting its bilateral ties with their host countries.

“My brothers, you are serving as ambassadors of the nation, the leadership and the people, and you have a sacred national responsibility. Your duty is to perform your work with proficiency through your valuable diplomatic expertise,” said the Vice President.

The ceremony, which also witnessed the acceptance of credentials of several ambassadors from friendly countries including Fiji, Tuvalu and Turkey, was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and several ministers and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.