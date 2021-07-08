Jebel Ali port blast: What we know so far

Here’s all you need to know about last night’s fire that erupted at the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai

The fire was caused around midnight by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port.



A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no causalities have been reported: Dubai Media Office#WamNews pic.twitter.com/hjfBycluNO — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) July 7, 2021

The fire was brought under control in 40 minutes as Dubai firefighters and different government departments acted jointly and quickly. A video of firefighters tackling the blaze on a large vessel stacked with containers, identical except for their logos, as the flames scattered detritus over the quayside is doing rounds on social media.



No casualty has been reported in the incident at the Jebel Ali port. Residents in the area of the blast say the windows and doors in their homes were shaken as a result of the incident. The vessel, in which the blast occurred, had been preparing to dock, according to the Dubai Media Office. Three of the 130 containers on the ship, according to Dubai Police, held flammable materials, and that there were 14 crew on board. The port has taken “all necessary measures to ensure the normal movement of ships in the port continues without any disruption”. The Jebel Ali Port is capable of handling aircraft carriers and was the US Navy’s busiest port of call outside of the United States in 2017, according to the US Congressional Research Service. It was one of the rare events in Dubai.



There are 8,000 companies based at the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) which contributed 23 percent of Dubai’s gross domestic product last year. It is the Middle East’s largest trade zone.