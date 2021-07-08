BREAKING: Explosion rocks Jebel Ali in Dubai

An explosion was reported at the Jebel Ali port in Dubai around 12:00 am, July 8.

The Dubai Media Office stated that the origin of the explosion was from a container within one of the ships docked at the port.

Authorities are working on putting out the blaze as of posting time.

“A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze,” read the statement.

The Dubai Civil Defense team has confirmed that the fire is now under control. The Dubai Media Office stated that no one was harmed during the incident.

