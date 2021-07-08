Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Explosion rocks Jebel Ali in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

An explosion was reported at the Jebel Ali port in Dubai around 12:00 am, July 8.

The Dubai Media Office stated that the origin of the explosion was from a container within one of the ships docked at the port.

Authorities are working on putting out the blaze as of posting time.

“A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze,” read the statement.

The Dubai Civil Defense team has confirmed that the fire is now under control. The Dubai Media Office stated that no one was harmed during the incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

CALLING ALL NURSES! Free webinar on July 9 to prepare Filipino healthcare professionals for migration to USA

8 hours ago

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises success of Emirati youth following successful launch first wildlife satellite in UAE

8 hours ago

‘Happy Heart’: Bea Alonzo expresses gladness following first guesting as ‘Kapuso’ on KMJS

9 hours ago

NCR to be Delta-resilient amidst ongoing vaccination – OCTA

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button