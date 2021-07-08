Abu Dhabi forms new office for long-term residency application

Abu Dhabi has formed a new entity that aims to provide smart services for Golden Visa applications and seeks to support and empower global talent in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Executive Committee has approved the creation of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) that will cater to the needs of 2.2 million expatriates in the capital.

The new entity will streamline existing programs in partnership with government and non-government entities by providing smart services for Golden Visa applications as well as offer information and guides on moving to and living in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said the creation of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office bolsters their commitment to making Abu Dhabi a place to settle for all residents.

“We are humbled and grateful for the essential and impactful role expatriates play in our society. We recognize the significant contribution they have made and continue to make for the sustainable development of the emirate,” he said.

Sameh Al Qubaisi, executive director of Executive Affairs Office at ADDED, said the mission of the ADRO is to enhance all aspects of living and working in Abu Dhabi.

“We will be focusing on greater access to information, processing Golden Visas and other long-term residency options, and most importantly, understanding the needs of our residents so that we can work across Abu Dhabi to ensure that together we are always growing and enabling the population here to thrive,” Al Qubaisi said.

“This reflects Abu Dhabi’s world-class accomplishments in providing an unparalleled living experience in an environment of stability, safety and inclusivity for all residents, and we are geared to maintain this leading position,” he added.