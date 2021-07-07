Taal volcano records five phreatomagmatic eruptions

The Philippines’ Taal Volcano recorded as many as five phreatomagmatic eruptions due to water mixing with the magma on July 7, according to the Taal Volcano Observatory.

The Taal Volcano, which still remains on Alert level 3, erupted at around noon with a 200-metre-high dark gray plume shooting out from its crater.

RELATED STORY: PHIVOLCS raises Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano

Earlier, the first phreatomagmatic eruption occurring at 5:18 a.m from the main crater with the spout reaching 300 meters high for 1.7 minutes. This was followed by a second phreatomagmatic burst from 8:47 a.m. to 8:54 a.m. with a height of 200 up to 300 meters.

The third eruption occurred at 9:15 a.m.with a 500-meter eruption column and fourth at 9:26 a.m. reaching 500 meters, the authorities stated, adding that the eruptions were however not felt in the surrounding areas.

READ ON: Experts warn of increased activity in Taal that might lead to eruption

While people living near the volcano area have been warned to stay on alert, the level 3 alert meant that the phreatomagmatic eruptions would continue, they said. (AW)