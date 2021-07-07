Sulu plane crash survivor recounts ordeal, recalls jumping from plane to live

A soldier who managed to survive a plane crash recalled that he and some of his fellow men in the army had to jump out of the burning rear end of the aircraft to save their lives.

Nathaniel Bongcayao shared that he just jumped out of the C-130 military plane through a hole when an explosion broke its rear end before it crashlanded on Jolo island of Sulu in the Philippines.

Bongcayao said that the plane had a short field landing and that he wanted to help the others during the incident. However, the aircraft was already burning and had become dangerous to attempt a rescue after he survived the fall.

About 50 soldiers and three civilians were killed in the incident that occurred on July 4, after the plane landed hard and then overshot the runway before taking off again and crashing into a coconut grove nearby.

He said that the unsuccessful landing witnessed the pilot trying to take off again to avoid hitting a wall — but instead crashed into the trees.

The plane’s front section exploded first, killing a majority of the seated soldiers and caused panic among the others up front who just jumped from the height of a coconut tree.

When the plane’s rear part exploded, Bongcayao and several army members took the chance to jump to survive.

When he landed on the ground, Bongcayao suffered face and arm injuries and helplessly watched his fellow soldiers get knocked down and burned.

Investigations are continuing to determine the cause of the crash, of which 46 from the army and four civilians being suffered moderate to serious injuries.

The C-130 was flying from Cagayan de Oro to Sulu to ferry troops before it crashed at 11:30 a.m. in Barangay Bangkal in Patikul, Sulu. (AW)