Haitian president assassinated at his home

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead in his private residence on the evening of Wednesday, July 7. Moise’s wife was also found injured due to the unprecedented attack.

Authorities are still on the move to identify the attackers.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph denounced the attack as an “inhuman and barbaric act”.

“The President was injured and succumbed to those injuries,” Joseph said in an interview with Radio Caraibes.

Haiti currently faces a political divide with widespread disorder and humanitarian crisis. It has also witnessed an increase in violence on its streets due to gang wars.

