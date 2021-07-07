Dubai Police’s ‘Air Wing’ can reach emergency sites in 11 minutes

The Air Wing of Dubai Police only takes 11 minutes and 23 seconds to respond on accidents within a range of 40km.

Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police says the team was able to respond to 90 per cent of such accidents within 15 minutes.

The statistics were revealed by Lt-Gen Al-Marri as he conducted the annual inspection of the General Department of Airports Security.

Response times to accidents beyond the 40km range was averaged 27 minutes, while the commitment to the time limit for handling emergency reports within 60 seconds is still at 90 per cent.

The Air Wing conducted a total of 523 general missions and 319 security missions in 2020. These missions include patrolling parameters, direct transports, securing events, police participation tasks, security drills, transport of injured, official missions, air search, transport of patients, and training.

Lt-Gen Al Marri also reviewed the statistics of the Air Wing’s training department, where the number of training tasks reached 150 in 2020. A total of 59 employees were enrolled in regular interactive courses, which would eventually qualify them as helicopter crews.

Meanwhile, job satisfaction and happiness rate among internal customers also reached 99.7% in 2020. (RA)