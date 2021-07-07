CALLING ALL NURSES! Free webinar on July 9 to prepare Filipino healthcare professionals for migration to USA

Many Filipino nurses aspire to not only work overseas, but to find a place where they can migrate together with their family and reap the benefits of their years of stay abroad – and one of the most sought-after countries is the United States of America.

This is why The Filipino Times will be conducting a free webinar series to help professional Filipino nurses who want to take the next step of their career and migrate to the USA as soon as possible.

The first of the three-part webinar series is titled, ‘TFT USAPANG OFW: Are you a healthcare professional who aspires to work in the USA?’. The free webinar will highlight the steps as to how our overseas Filipino nurses and healthcare professionals who are currently based here in the UAE can begin preparing themselves to fulfill their migration dreams, with the help of PassportUSA, a trusted global leader in international healthcare recruiting that has helped over 3,000 healthcare professionals to live and work in the USA.

This free webinar will take place this coming July 9, Friday at 6:00 pm UAE time on The Filipino Times’ official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

PassportUSA’s Associate Director of International Recruitment, Erica Ponchot and Health Carousel’s Chief Nursing Officer, Earl Dalton will help our Filipino nurses to discern and find out the benefits for OFWs who wish to work as healthcare professionals in America. They will also address the most frequently asked questions among healthcare professionals including the visa filing process, fees and IELTS concerns, migrating with your family, and more.

Through this webinar, fellow overseas Filipino nurses and healthcare professionals will be guided with the help of PassportUSA as they begin their first steps to make the dreams of migrating, working, and living in America to a reality that will help them prosper in the years to come.

Filipino healthcare professionals who wish to begin their American dream can register with PassportUSA here: https://passportusa.com/the-filipino-times/